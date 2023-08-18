Inspiring Indiana: Bike Giveaway

Saturday is the Saint Vincent De Paul Society's bike giveaway. After helping James McBride find transportation when he needed it, McBride is now giving back.

INDIANAPOLIS — A local organization helped a Vietnam War veteran by giving him a bike when he had no transportation. Now, he's paying it forward.

The Saint Vincent de Paul Society is having a bicycle giveaway on Saturday. It will be one of many made possible with the help of the community.

People donate their old bikes and the organization fixes them up and gives them away for free.

They are available to anyone in who needs them. James McBride is the organizer.

"Like I say, I get tears sometimes when I talk about it. It's a blessing to help people. Like I say, you put a smile on they're face," said McBride. "That's a blessing man. You made somebody's day. When I leave here today I can go sit down and be at peace with myself."