ISP mourns death of K-9 officer

The 8-year-old dog came to Indiana State Police from Hungary and worked in Fort Wayne and on the Indiana Toll Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOWELL, Ind. — State police in northern Indiana are mourning the death of a K-9 officer.

K-9 Zeus was euthanized last week after battling a sudden illness, police said. He served with Indiana State Police Sgt. Tyson Waldron at the Fort Wayne Post for five years before working for the past year with Trooper Logan Hensley on the Indiana Toll Road.

He had been retired when Waldron received a promotion, police said, but a change in circumstances brought him out of retirement to work with Hensley.

"As one might expect, Zeus was more than happy to leave retirement and get back to work doing what he loved," state police wrote in a release.

Zeus, an 8-year-old German shepherd/Belgian Mainois mix, came to ISP from Hungary. He was trained in narcotics detection and suspect apprehension.

State police said during his career with ISP, Zeus aided in the recovery of: