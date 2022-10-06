Officer Seara Burton's K-9 being retired

Brev is now in the care of Seara’s mother and stepmother, where he will live out his days with her family.

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department is retiring Officer Seara Burton's K-9 partner, Brev.

Brev had been cared for by Det. Scott Glover at his home since Officer Burton was injured on Aug. 10. Glover is a former K-9 handler with the department.

Brev is now in the care of Seara’s mother and stepmother, where he will live out his days with her family.

The department said Brev has adjusted extremely well to his new retired life.

Brev came from Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, Indiana. The kennel trains law enforcement canines and has graciously offered to provide the Richmond Police Department with its next K9 officer at no cost.

Officer Burton's death

Burton died the night of Sunday, Sept. 18, more than five weeks after she was critically injured in the shooting, Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt announced.

In a statement, Britt said Burton died at 9:59 p.m. at a hospital surrounded by her family.

"We would sincerely like to thank the Richmond community, and those who have supported Seara, her Family, and the Department from near and far," Britt said in the statement. "Thank you to all of those who have shown unbelievable support throughout this very difficult time including the Dayton Police Department, The Indiana State Police, Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police, Richmond Fire Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, as well as many other agencies.

"The family is extremely grateful for the massive amount of support from the community," Britt said. "We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time."

The Richmond Police Department updated that K-9 Brev visited Burton on multiple occasions.