Indiana joins five-state pact to build electric vehicle charging network in Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS — It will soon be easier to drive an electric car from state to state in the Midwest.
Governor Eric Holcomb is partnering with several neighboring states to build an electric vehicle charging network. The initiative was announced by Holcomb, as well as governors from Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin on Thursday.
“As the Crossroads of America, transportation plays a vital role in Indiana’s economic success and continued growth,” Holcomb said in a release. “I’m proud to partner with our neighboring states to put the Midwest region on the leading edge of providing the charging infrastructure needed to futureproof our transportation network and meet the demand as rapid adoption of electric vehicles continues.”
The governors say putting the infrastructure in place will also mean new jobs. They project it will take about 105,000 new jobs to have the system in place by the year 2030.
