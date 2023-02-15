Indiana judges may allow cameras in court after pilot program

The decision to allow cameras in certain court proceedings will be up to local judges, as opposed to the Indiana Supreme Court.

INDIANAPOLIS — After a pilot program in select Indiana courtrooms, judges statewide will have the option to allow news cameras at nonconfidential court proceedings.

Previously, Rule 2.17 in the Code of Judicial Conduct banned recording, broadcasting or photographing court proceedings without approval from the Indiana Supreme Court. Now, an amendment to the rule will let local judges decide if news media can bring their cameras into court.

The amendment defines news media as "persons employed by or representing a newspaper, periodical, press association, radio station, television station, or wire service." A judge has discretion to decide what qualifies as news media, and the public is still prohibited from recording court proceedings.

The new amendment goes into effect May 1.

"This is the culmination of years of work and pilot projects with discussion and evaluation," said Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush. "Trial court judges are in the best position to determine how to balance the importance of transparency while protecting the rights of people involved in a court matter."

The four-month pilot program permitted five courts to be exempt from Rule 2.17:

Allen Superior Court

Delaware Circuit Court 1

Lake Superior Court

Tippecanoe Circuit Court

Vanderburgh Superior Court

The five judges who opened their courtrooms to cameras during the program were Frances Gull, Marianne Vorhees, Bruce parent, Sean Persin and Leslie Shively. Gull, an Allen County Superior Court judge, was appointed as a special judge in Richard Allen's trial for the Delphi murders.