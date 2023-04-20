Gov. Holcomb signs bill making machine gun switches illegal in Indiana

Police say the switches can convert a semi-automatic gun into one that shoots continuously while the trigger is pressed, firing dozens of shots within a few seconds.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill that would make it illegal for anyone to have devices for adapting a firearm into a machine gun.

House Bill 1365 expands state law to include so-called Glock switches that are already illegal under federal law. Police officials say such switches can convert a semi-automatic gun into one that shoots continuously while the trigger is pressed, firing dozens of bullets within a few seconds.

Supporters said the broader state law was needed so local police don't need to rely on federal prosecutors pressing charges in such cases. When it takes effect, people with such gun switches could face felony charges under the state law making machine gun possession illegal.

Republican Sen. Aaron Freeman had said that such switches can be made on 3D printers, endangering police officers and bystanders with "very little expense, with very little effort."