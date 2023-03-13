IMPD makes 5 arrests, finds illegal guns

Police made five arrests on Indy's east side Saturday night and seized guns with no serial numbers and machine gun conversion devices.

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force along with IMPD arrested five people on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday and recovered four guns, including two with machine gun conversion devices attached.

The task forced identified 18-year-old Kentavion Lowe as a person making threats to retaliate for a recent shooting. Detectives spotted Lowe near the 4900 block of Julian Avenue, near East Washington Street and South Emerson Avenue, and stopped the SUV he was driving near Riley Avenue.

Officers smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and performed a search that turned up four guns as well as marijuana.

One handgun with an extended magazine and a machine gun conversion device attached had its serial number removed.

Another gun, described by police as an AR-15-style pistol, was also missing a serial number and had a machine gun conversion device attached

Two other handguns, one with with an extended magazine, were also found.

Machine gun conversion devices are used to convert the guns from semi-automatic to automatic guns that fire multiple rounds in rapid fashion.

“We will never know what type of violence this investigation may have prevented,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. “I appreciate the work of all officers and detectives involved.”

In addition to Lowe, who was arrested for having a gun with a machine gun conversion device and no serial number, police also arrested three other men:

19-year-old Dwayne Johnson – Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

18-year-old Christian Richardson – Possession of a machine gun and a firearm with no serial number.

18-year-old Sylvarion Crayton – Possession of marijuana

A fifth person, identified as a 17-year-old male, was also arrested for possession of a gun with no serial number.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decisions on the five.

ICGTF is a partnership of law enforcement officers and analysts from several central Indiana law enforcement agencies in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Morgan, Johnson, and Shelby counties. Their partnership collaborates on strategy and innovative approaches to locating suspects and evidence related to violent crimes and illegal possession of firearms.