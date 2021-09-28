Historical marker dedicated to Indiana lynching victim

George Ward was lynched by a white mob in Terre Haute in 1901.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A historical marker has been dedicated in western Indiana in remembrance of a Black man lynched about 120 years ago by a white mob.

The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports that George Ward's descendants, Terre Haute residents and the mayor were among those at Sunday's ceremony in Fairbanks Park.

Ward was arrested in 1901 for the death of a white teacher.

Great-grandson Terry Ward said the mob took George from jail and struck him in the head with a sledgehammer. Terry said they dragged George along a bridge as bystanders pelted him with sticks. According to Terry, George then was hanged from a former wagon bridge.