Terre Haute Police thank community, businesses, other departments for support after officer's death

INDIANAPOLIS — A grieving Terre Haute Police Department took to social media Monday to thank a long list of people, businesses and organizations for support after the line of duty death of a veteran officer.

"Detective Greg Ferency was a remarkable and dedicated member of the Terre Haute Police Department," the message read. "His death represents an irreplaceable loss to his family, our department, and the entire community. While nothing about this tragedy could be desired, the support from this community, businesses, and other public safety entities has made the grieving process a little more bearable."

The department singled out the assistance of officers from other departments who filled in for THPD during the memorial services

"One area of support that deserves special mentioning is the coverage that allowed our officers to attend both the visitation and funeral service. During this time, the Indiana State Police, West Terre Haute Police, and Vigo, Clay, Vermillion, and Sullivan County Sheriffs' Departments worked together to take our calls and handle our investigations. Undertaking these law enforcement responsibilities for a city our size is no easy task, and for these agencies to do so while maintaining their own jurisdictions was an incredible sacrifice. We are eternally grateful for all the agencies that helped with coverage and those that assisted with ceremonial duties, escorts, security details, and attendance at the visitation and funeral."

The post, which is embedded below, was signed by Chief of Police Shawn Keen and Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.

Also acknowledged were dozens "individual and groups may have donated their time and services anonymously."

Unfortunately, we find ourselves suffering the loss of another police officer in the line of duty. Detective Greg... Posted by Terre Haute Police Department on Monday, July 26, 2021