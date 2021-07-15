Bracelets and decals honoring fallen Terre Haute detective available for purchase

The items are $3 each or two for $5 and can be picked up at the Terre Haute Police Department.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Terre Haute Police Department is selling memorial bracelets and decals in honor of fallen Detective Greg Ferency.

The items are $3 each or two for $5 and can be picked up at the Terre Haute Police Department, located at 1211 Wabash Ave.

The money raised will go to the Terre Haute Police Department Memorial Fund, which will then be used for a new memorial at the Terre Haute Police Department headquarters, as well as funding for next year's trip to Washington, D.C.

Det Greg Ferency memorial bracelets and decals are in.Both items are $3 dollars a piece or two for $5 dollars. The money raised will go to the THPD Memorial Fund. The memorial fund will be used for the new memorial at the new THPD Headquarters along with next year’s journey to DC pic.twitter.com/TeVe5sS7u8 — Sgt. Ryan Adamson (@THPDPIO) July 15, 2021

Ferency was ambushed outside the federal building in Terre Haute July 7. He was able to fire back at the suspect but later died. That suspect, later identified as Shane Meehan, 44, was captured at a nearby hospital. Meehan was charged with the murder of a federal agent. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Detective Ferency served the Terre Haute Police Department for 30 years. He was also assigned to an FBI task force on behalf of the Terre Haute Police Department since 2010. Ferency leaves behind two adult children.