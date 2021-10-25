Afghan father, son reunited at Camp Atterbury to start new life in Indiana

The men were evacuated from Afghanistan as the Taliban seized control of the country because they had helped the U.S. Army.

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — A father and his son shared a heartwarming moment at Camp Atterbury Monday afternoon.

The men were reunited after fleeing Afghanistan and being sent to different places in the United States to live temporarily. They are now ready to make central Indiana their permanent home.

The men were evacuated from Afghanistan as the Taliban seized control of the country because they had helped the U.S. Army. But they both still have family in Afghanistan that they are trying to get out.

"Our plan is to get our family out of Afghanistan, as they are in a dangerous situation in Afghanistan. In the future, we are trying to have a good life in the USA," the son said.

"It's a victory for the family that we were able to step in the gap that existed and was able to reunite father and son so they could stay at the same place," said a spokesperson for Exodus Refugee, the organization that is helping the father and son get settled in central Indiana.