More than 1,600 donated coats delivered to Afghan refugees

Nearly half of the thousands of refugees housed at Camp Atterbury are children.

EDINBURGH, Ind. — More than 1,600 coats donated by the Salvation Army have been delivered to Camp Atterbury in southern Indiana as part of the effort to provide warm clothing and other essential items to Afghan refugees.

Soldiers from the Indiana National Guard collected and delivered the coats Friday from an armory designated as a collection site for donations to Operation Allies Welcome, the name of the evacuee mission.

Several thousand evacuees remain housed temporarily at Camp Atterbury, about 25 miles south of Indianapolis. Nearly half of them are children age 14 or younger.

The donated coats were collected as part of The Salvation Army's Coats for Kids campaign.

For over 35 years, WTHR and the Salvation Army have partnered to make sure central Indiana kids stay warm with the Coats for Kids program. Children received coats donated by the community during the annual distribution event Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The community donated almost 5,000 new and gently used coats this year.