Detectives investigate inmate's death at northwest Indiana prison

WESTVILLE, Ind. — Detectives are investigating an inmate's death at a northwest Indiana state prison.

The Westville Correctional Facility requested Friday that Indiana State Police investigate the death of an inmate at the facility.

The inmate was identified as 53-year-old Matthew Chester.

Indiana State Police said detectives with its Criminal Investigations Division are handling the case.

The LaPorte County Coroner's Office will help detectives investigate.

State police haven't given any indication into how Chester died. However, investigators did say that an autopsy has been conducted and those results as well as toxicology are pending.