Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead

KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail.

Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. 

Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics arrived. He was taken to Ascension St Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. 

The inmate, identified as 51-year-old Rick Bartel of Peru, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Howard County Coroner's Office is actively investigating Bartel's death. An autopsy is scheduled for early next week. 

