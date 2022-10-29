Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead

The inmate, identified as 51-year-old Rick Bartel of Peru, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail.

Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics arrived. He was taken to Ascension St Vincent Hospital in Kokomo.

