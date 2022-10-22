Inmate's death under investigation at Huntington County Jail

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — An inmate's death is under investigation at the Huntington County Jail, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP said at around 3 a.m. Saturday, an inmate told jail staff that another inmate was possibly suffering from a medical condition in one of the cellblocks.
Jail staff found Nicholas Parks, a 42-year-old inmate from Bunker Hill, Indiana, unresponsive.
Jail staff attempted to resuscitate Parks, state police said, until medics arrived and took over. However, first responders' efforts were unsuccessful and Parks was pronounced dead.
ISP detectives said there didn't appear to be a sign of a fight or struggle. They also noted that Parks had a history of medical problems.
The Huntington County Coroner's Office is conducting an autopsy and toxicology to determine Parks' cause of death. Those results are pending.
