Motorcyclist caught on camera punching driver on Indiana highway

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana are searching for a motorcyclist caught on camera assaulting another man at a stoplight.

Surveillance cameras captured the attack on U.S. 50 in Lawrenceburg just before 6 p.m. on May 15. A group of motorcycles stop next to and behind a black convertible. The man driving a motorcycle next to the driver's side door of the Mercedes-Benz gets off his bike and confronts the car's driver, punching him at least six times.

"It was very disturbing, upsetting," Greendale Police Cpl. Pam Taylor told WLWT.

The motorcyclists left the scene and the man in the convertible also drove off. But a half-mile down the road, police say the man lost consciousness while driving, crossed the center line and ran into a pick-up truck.

Both drivers involved in that crash are expected to recover.

On Sunday, May 15th at approximately 5:55 pm Greendale Police Department responded to an auto accident at Lorey Lane and US 50 in Greendale, involving a Black BMW. Minutes before this accident, the driver of the Black BMW convertible was involved in a battery at US 50 and Hollywood Blvd. The video, provided by Lawrenceburg Police Department shows an unidentified male driving a motorcycle, exit his motorcycle and proceed to repeatedly assault the driver of the Black BMW. If anyone witnessed this battery or has any information to help identify the driver of the motorcycle, please contact Officer Morgan Henderson at 812-537-1321. Posted by Greendale Police Department on Sunday, May 15, 2022

Police said the driver of the Mercedes was an Indiana man in his late 60s. Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the assault and that time will help jog the driver's memory of the attack.

"He wasn't released from the hospital until late last night. And so we're going to do some follow-up to see what he recalls and find out more information," Taylor said.

UPDATE: We have identified the suspect in the battery of the occupant of the passenger car. We have further confirmed... Posted by Lawrenceburg Police Department - Indiana on Monday, May 16, 2022

Lawrenceburg police said the driver of the motorcycle was a white male around 40 years old with a mustache, according to the driver of the convertible. He is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 230 pounds. The man had a female passenger who was wearing a red helmet when the assault occurred.