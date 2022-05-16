Motorcyclist caught on camera punching driver on Indiana highway

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana are searching for a motorcyclist caught on camera assaulting another man at a stoplight.
Surveillance cameras captured the attack on U.S. 50 in Lawrenceburg just before 6 p.m. on May 15. A group of motorcycles stop next to and behind a black convertible. The man driving a motorcycle next to the driver's side door of the Mercedes-Benz gets off his bike and confronts the car's driver, punching him at least six times.
"It was very disturbing, upsetting," Greendale Police Cpl. Pam Taylor told WLWT.
The motorcyclists left the scene and the man in the convertible also drove off. But a half-mile down the road, police say the man lost consciousness while driving, crossed the center line and ran into a pick-up truck.
Both drivers involved in that crash are expected to recover.
Police said the driver of the Mercedes was an Indiana man in his late 60s. Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the assault and that time will help jog the driver's memory of the attack.
"He wasn't released from the hospital until late last night. And so we're going to do some follow-up to see what he recalls and find out more information," Taylor said.
Lawrenceburg police said the driver of the motorcycle was a white male around 40 years old with a mustache, according to the driver of the convertible. He is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 230 pounds. The man had a female passenger who was wearing a red helmet when the assault occurred.
Police said they have identified the solo riders of the other motorcycles seen in the video, but are asking anyone with information about the suspect or his location call the Lawrenceburg Police Department at 812-537-2284 or send the department a message via Facebook.