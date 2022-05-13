Marion County sheriff's deputy sentenced for assaulting restrained inmate

Jorge Alberto Mateos, 26, of Noblesville, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his unreasonable use of force against an inmate in his care.

INDIANAPOLIS — A former detention deputy with the Marion County Sheriff's Office was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison for assaulting an inmate.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Jorge Alberto Mateos, of Noblesville, was on duty at the Marion County Jail when deputies ordered an inmate at the facility to take off his jail-issued shoes.

Court documents say the inmate kicked off the shoes and sat in the corner of his cell. Then, Mateos went into the cell and allegedly said, "When a deputy tells you to do something, you need to do it."

According to court documents, Mateos then hit the inmate in the face multiple times, and the inmate did not try to resist or fight back. Mateos kept hitting the inmate even after he fell to the ground.

Court documents say other detention deputies tried to deescalate the situation by separating the inmate and Mateos, and placed the inmate in handcuffs. However, after the inmate was in handcuffs, Mateos hit the inmate several more times.

The inmate was injured in the incident, but court documents did not describe the extent of his injuries.

"Law enforcement officers who violate their oaths and choose to assault persons in their custody will be held accountable," said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, in a news release. "These crimes dishonor our profession and erode trust in the honorable law enforcement officers who risk their lives to keep the community safe."

Mateos previously pleaded guilty to a felony civil rights offense for his unreasonable use of force against an inmate in his care.

The judge also ordered Mateos to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for one year after he gets out of prison.