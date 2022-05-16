Woman arrested for involuntary manslaughter in October assault investigation

Alyson Humphrey, 57, was arrested in Kokomo, hours after prosecutors filed charges against her for a man's death last fall.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Kokomo arrested a 57-year-old woman Friday in an ongoing homicide investigation in Indianapolis.

The investigation began on Oct. 30, 2021, when officers found a man inside a home in the 4700 block of East Michigan Street who had suffered traumatic injuries. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Aggravated assault detectives investigating the case questioned and released Alyson Humphrey, then considered a person of interest in the case. On Nov. 8, 2021, the victim died from injuries he sustained in the October assault and homicide detectives took over the case.

Detectives presented their case to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, which filed a charge of involuntary manslaughter against Humphrey on May 13, 2022. She was arrested in Kokomo that same day.

The prosecutor's office will now make a final determination on charges against Humphrey.