Indiana State Police investigating after trooper fires shots at suspect car during multi-county chase

Joseph L. Morrow, of Madison, Indiana, was arrested on several charges related to the incident. No injuries were reported.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police investigation is underway after a trooper fired shots at a suspect vehicle during a multi-county chase that ended in Bartholomew County Tuesday night.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., an officer with the Hope Police Department attempted to pull over a Pontiac passenger car in Hope, Indiana. The driver of the car, identified by state police as 41-year-old Joseph L. Morrow, of Madison, Indiana, refused to stop, leading to a chase, ISP said.

The chase lasted around 30 minutes and traveled through Bartholomew and Decatur counties with multiple police departments involved.

Around 11 p.m., the suspect car drove into a neighborhood on Peace Court, just east of Columbus, Indiana, traveling through yards and circling homes before driving back toward officers.

State police said evidence indicated the car drove toward a trooper who was standing outside his car, and the trooper fired at least one shot. Neither the trooper or suspect were injured.

According to state police, the suspect car continued for another mile before Murrow got out and was taken into custody without further incident.

Murrow was arrested on several felony and misdemeanor charges related to the incident, state police said.

Formal charges had not been filed as of early Wednesday.

The trooper who fired shots has not been identified. He has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.