Indianapolis man arrested after drugs, rifle found in suspect's car following chase

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police troopers arrested a man from Indianapolis Wednesday after they found drugs and guns in his car following a chase.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on April 21, troopers were in the area of East Washington Street and North Emerson Avenue when one of the troopers saw a driver of a maroon Dodge Challenger not wearing a seatbelt.

The trooper pulled the driver over, but after initially stopping, the driver took off.

Police said the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Oscar Hall IV, crashed into another vehicle less than half a mile from where the chase started, and the car then went into a field.

According to police, Hall then got out of the car and ran into a nearby neighborhood.

Troopers, with the assistance of IMPD officers, quickly located and arrested Hall as he was climbing over a fence in the backyard of a home on Pleasant Run Parkway.

Police confirmed the other driver involved in the crash was not injured.

Police then searched the Dodge Challenger, where they found cocaine, nearly 1 pound of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, a handgun and a rifle.

Hall was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Hendricks County for battery and battery against a public official.

Police said Hall was taken to a hospital to be checked out due to the crash and suspicion of drug use.