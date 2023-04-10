IMPD arrests 3 teens after theft leads to shots fired, police chase

Police said the incident began Thursday, April 6 around 3:30 a.m. near Interstate 70 and North Franklin Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested three teens after a report of a theft led to shots fired and a police chase Thursday morning on the city's east side.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, IMPD East District officers responded to a report of a theft in progress in the 8100 block of Braeburn North Drive, near Interstate 70 and North Franklin Road.

When police arrived, a witness flagged them down and pointed toward a gray car, which police said backed up and hit another vehicle before driving away.

Police said the suspect car drove through a grassy area and reentered the roadway at East 21st Street.

According to IMPD, police officers tried to stop the suspect car, but the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase. However, police said they stopped pursuing the car in Hancock County out of concerns for public safety.

Then, police said they received multiple reports of shots fired into an apartment on Braeburn North Drive, which is the same area the suspect car was first seen. Police later found several shell casings, as well as damage to multiple vehicles and an apartment from this incident.

Police said within an hour, the suspect car returned to Marion County. Police located the car but said they did not attempt to pull it over.

According to police, the suspect car then crashed into a tree, and four suspects ran from the scene.

During the foot pursuit, police said one of the suspects dropped a backpack.

Police said a drone helped find two of the suspects hiding behind homes near where they car crashed.

Then, someone called 911 and said they saw a possible suspect run behind their home. A drone helped locate the third suspect as he jumped a fence into a storage unit.

Police said they were not able to find the fourth suspect who ran from the car.

According to police, they saw a handgun in the car, and the discarded backpack had four handguns inside, one of which had a machine gun conversion device and another was an AK pistol.

Police said there is no known threat to the public at this time.

Police arrested 19-year-old Tishawn Godfrey, 18-year-old Terrell Wilson and a 17-year-old male for various charges, including criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, resisting law enforcement by fleeing on foot and possession of a machine gun.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decisions.