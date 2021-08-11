Indiana Fashion Week brings 8 days of events to downtown Indy

More than 200 professionals and creatives are joining together to put on the state's second Indiana Fashion Week.

INDIANAPOLIS — After taking a pause in 2020 due to the pandemic, Indiana Fashion Week is back and it'll be bringing eight days of events to downtown Indianapolis.

INDFW kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 14 and culminates on Saturday, Aug. 21, with a day full of events. In the afternoon Indiana's fashion industry will take over downtown Indianapolis for a Fashion Fair on Monument Circle.

In the evening, festivities will move into Hilbert Circle Theatre, home of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, for the INDFW Emerging Designer Competition.

The competition will be emceed by WTHR's very own Jalea Brooks and it'll feature work from eight Midwest designers.

In the days leading up to this grand finale runway show, there will be numerous events including a soiree and trunk show celebrating 2019 Emerging Designer Competition winner, Jenn Felts of Tokyo Twiggy, on August 17.

During the week, an Indiana Fashion Marketplace will be housed in the Indiana Arts Building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. This is a new commerce initiative that's designed to create unique shopping experiences that highlight Indiana-based designers and boutiques. In conjunction with the marketplace, a flash mob fashion show will take over the Midway entrance at the fairgrounds on Aug. 18.

There will also be a fashion photography gallery show on Aug. 19 that features work from Indiana-based photographers.

INDFW not only highlights Indiana's fashion designers and the best of the Midwest, but it's also bringing in some big names for a private party on Aug. 20. This includes Steven Kolb, the CEO of the Council of Fashion Designers of America and this year’s featured designer, Rinat Brodach, who was on the first season of Amazon Prime's "Making the Cut."

"I am so excited for you to experience Indiana Fashion Week,” said Indiana Fashion Foundation Founder and CEO, Denisha “Dlang” Ferguson.

Ferguson said more than 200 professionals and creatives are joining together to bring the 2021 events.