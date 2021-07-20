Famous designer from Indy gears up to debut his latest design at Rev

Rev committee member Michelle Christy commissioned Jerry Lee Atwood to come up with a great outfit for her to wear on the red carpet at Rev.

CARMEL, Ind. — This year's Rev will be serving up fast cars, fabulous food and, of course, fashion during the annual event on July 31.

Indianapolis resident and renowned designer Jerry Lee Atwood will debut his latest design on the red carpet at Rev, which is the IU Health Foundation's signature event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Atwood's work has been seen on a number of celebrities including Lil Nas X, Post Malone and Diplo. They've all worn his custom western wear to high-profile events like the Grammys. Plus, Atwood's attention to detail with rhinestones, fringe and colorful design has earned his unforgettable suits international acclaim.

Rev committee member Michelle Christy commissioned Atwood to come up with a great outfit for her to wear on the red carpet. During a fitting on Tuesday, she shared why this event is so important to her and her husband.

"My husband is a cancer survivor and that's how he began with donating to the IU Health Foundation because they did a procedure on him that saved his life," Christy said. "He's now cancer-free and so we feel like we want to give back as much as we can."

Christy is going for an edgy racing look, that she and Atwood are putting the finishing touches on.

Beyond the fashion, Rev is a fundraiser for IU Health Foundation that provides medical services not only for people at the track but also for the racers and the fans at the track.