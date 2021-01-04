IMPD pledging to bring more women into policing

As part of the pledge, IMPD will focus on recruitment, assessment, hiring, retention, promotion, and agency culture.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is pledging to bring more women into policing. It is part of the 30x30 Pledge – a series of low- and no-cost actions policing agencies can take to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement.

IMPD said there is research that shoes having more women on a police force leads to better policing outcomes for communities.

Nationally, women make up 12 percent of police officers and just 3 percent of police leadership. IMPD reports 226 of its 1,685 officers are female, or about 13.4 percent. In IMPD’s current recruit class, 19.4 percent of trainees are women. The pledge will look to increase women in recruit classes to 30 percent by 2030.