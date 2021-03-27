Bullet hits IMPD car when gunfire erupts at large gathering on northwest side

The officer was not injured when an errant bullet struck his police cruiser near Lafayette Square.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after gunfire from an overnight gathering struck an officer's car near Lafayette Square on the city's northwest side early Saturday.

The sergeant told 13News he was driving to morning roll call at IMPD Northwest District Headquarters at 38th Street and Industrial Boulevard when a round struck his police car just before 5 a.m.

The officer was not hurt.

He described the bullet as a round from what appeared to be an assault rifle, but could not confirm specific ballistic information.

An IMPD spokesman told 13News the police car was likely not targeted and may have been struck by a stray bullet.

The officer whose car was struck said the large gathering was near 38th Street and Commercial Boulevard at the Lafayette Place strip mall on the southwest side of I-65 where the gunfire occurred.

IMPD Northwest District is on the northeast side of I-65.

Cones marked a large number of shell casings in the area.

So far, police have not shared what started the shooting.

Nobody has been arrested.

Check back for updates.