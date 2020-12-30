IMPD officers injured in crash on northwest side

IMPD said one of the officers was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two IMPD officers and at least one other car were involved in a crash on the northwest side Wednesday.

It happened at Michigan and Kessler around 2:30 p.m.

IMPD said one of the officers was taken to the hospital for their injuries. Another officer was checked out at the accident scene and released.

IMPD did not give any information on how the accident happened and if the officers were responding to a call.