Remembering Officer Leath on her 25th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday marks fallen Officer Breann Leath's 25th birthday.

Leath, who since she was young had wanted to be a police officer like her father, was living out her dream when she was killed in April while answering a domestic violence call.

On her birthday, IMPD North District made a touching post on Facebook asking people to "keep her son and family in your thoughts today."