Remembering Officer Leath on her 25th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday marks fallen Officer Breann Leath's 25th birthday.
Leath, who since she was young had wanted to be a police officer like her father, was living out her dream when she was killed in April while answering a domestic violence call.
On her birthday, IMPD North District made a touching post on Facebook asking people to "keep her son and family in your thoughts today."
The post goes on to say how much the department misses her and asks everyone, in honor of Officer Leath, to do something kind for others today and every day.