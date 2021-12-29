IMPD officer and local nurse lose home in fire

The fire happened two days before Christmas in Shelby County.

FOUNTAINTOWN, Ind. — Just a day before Christmas Eve, the home of an IMPD officer and local nurse caught fire and destroyed almost everything inside

It happened in Fountaintown, near New Palestine. At the time, Michael Price and his girlfriend Melissa were at a Pacers game when he received a call.

“It was about half time at the game, and we got the call. A relative drove by because he lives close and him and the neighbors called saying your house is fully engulfed,” Price said.

By the time they arrived, there was nothing they could do.

“There was no way to save anything, so you basically just watch everything you have go up in flames,” he said.

Price said he is thankfully their blended family of four kids were all okay, but everything else was gone including their family dog Gus.

“It’s tough every day you come out and you are thinking, ‘Oh yeah, that was in there and this was in there.’ Those are the things that kind of sting because you can never replace that, but we will rebuild,” Price said.

Since the fire, the family has been overwhelmed with donations and support saying they feel grateful and humbled.

Strangers, businesses, neighbors, friends, and fellow officers have reached out to help.

“This has really opened my eyes. When I hear of somebody else going through something, I already know my whole mindset has changed. Instead of just glossing over it, ‘What can I do to help?' It’s going to be that way for the rest of my life,” Price said.

Even though many of their belongings were lost in the fire, there was one thing that survived, a bible that was in their bedroom dresser.

“We did lose a lot of material stuff, it’s everything you have. You have to start over, but the best thing is nobody was home and we still have what’s important to us,” he said.

Right now, the family is staying with relativities until they can rebuild.

It’s still undetermined what caused the fire.

A GoFundMe was created by close friends to help the family.