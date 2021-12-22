Firefighters investigating deadly house fire in Kokomo

Officers with the Kokomo Police Department were initially called around 9 p.m. to the 4100 block of South 50 East on a burglary alarm.

KOKOMO, Ind. — One person is dead after a house fire on the southeast side of Kokomo Tuesday night.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Kokomo Tribune, officers with the Kokomo Police Department were initially called around 9 p.m. to the 4100 block of South 50 East on a burglary alarm. When officers arrived, they alerted firefighters that the home was burning.

Firefighters tried to search the home, but they could not do a thorough search because of a roof collapse.

Several volunteer fire departments were called in because the home was a distance from the road, there was a lack of hydrants in the area and strong winds slowed firefighters down in extinguishing it at first.

During a search of the property on Wednesday, a body was discovered. The Howard County Coroner's Office will work to identify the remains and a cause of death.