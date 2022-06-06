IMPD kicking off second annual Join IMPD Week

Organizers say it is no secret that law enforcement agencies across the country, including in Indianapolis, have struggled to recruit and retain new officers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday marks the beginning of Join IMPD Week in Indianapolis, five days dedicated to recruiting new officers.

This is the second annual Join IMPD Week, after the department started the event last year.

Organizers say it is no secret that law enforcement agencies across the country, including in Indianapolis, have struggled to recruit and retain new officers.

Add in the ongoing challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and IMPD recruiters said they decided to bring back the event again this year.

Officer Molly McAfee is a recruiter for IMPD. She said this week gives officers an opportunity to engage with the community in a different light.

"Even if you what to come to the zoo and say hi," said McAfee. "Maybe you have a family member that was thinking about becoming a police officer, and they want to stop by and say hi."

"Really it's just trying to make a positive impact on everyone we really come across just in case one of those people wants to be a police officer," McAfee added.

This year's list of events for Join IMPD Week include:

Monday, June 6

Proclamation with Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD Chief Taylor and City County Councilors IMPD Training Academy, 901 N. Post Road 10 a.m.

Coffee with a Recruiter Starbucks at 71st and Binford, 6920 Lake Plaza Drive, 46220 12 - 3 p.m.

City County Council to Recognize Join IMPD Week Public Assembly Room at the City County Council 7 p.m.



Tuesday, June 7

Chief Taylor to speak at IMPD PAR (Pre-Academy Readiness) IMPD Training Academy, 901 N. Post Road 6:30 p.m.



Wednesday, June 8

Tea with a Recruiter Tea’s Me Café, 3967 N. Illinois St. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.



Thursday, June 9

“Start your adventure with IMPD” at the Indianapolis Zoo under the Pavilion 1200 W. Washington 12 - 4 p.m.



Friday, June 10

The IMPD Recruiting Unit will be volunteering at the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Victory Field 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The IMPD Recruiting Unit will be attending the Westside Chamber of Commerce Job Fair Pike Freshman Center, 6801 Zionsville Road 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Lighting of the Monument Circle Blue for IMPD Dusk



McAfee said community members are welcome at all the events. You can also learn more and apply for a position at joinimpd.indy.gov.