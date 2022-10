A pickup and semi-tractor were also involved in the crash at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Raymond Street at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man who died Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle on the near south side of Indianapolis.

Larry Dale Lynch, 67, was killed in the crash at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Raymond Street at 1 p.m. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A pickup truck and semi-tractor were also involved in the crash.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the crash.