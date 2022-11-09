Motorcyclist dead after crash in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A 38-year-old Columbus man died Saturday afternoon after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in southwestern Bartholomew County.
According to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office, the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on State Road 58, south of Waymansville.
The coroner's office identified the motorcyclist as Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman and said he died at the scene from his injuries. The coroner's office did not say what led up to the crash or if anyone else was injured.
The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the crash.
Waymansville is roughly 55 miles south of downtown Indianapolis.