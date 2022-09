It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on the Rockville Road ramp from northbound I-465.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left one person dead Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 5 p.m. on the ramp to Rockville Road from northbound Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' west side.

Police haven't shared details, but an alert from the Indiana Department of Transportation confirmed the ramp had been closed for the investigation of a fatal motorcycle crash.