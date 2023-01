Police said they discovered a body with an apparent gunshot wound Wednesday evening.

A Metro Police spokesperson said officers were called to the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive Wednesday evening, near East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive.

IMPD hasn't shared many details, but confirmed they are currently conducting a death investigation in connection with the body.