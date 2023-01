The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person died as a result of a medical emergency along Interstate 65 north of Franklin Thursday morning, INDOT said in an alert, citing Indiana State Police.

The right lane of southbound traffic at the 91.4 mile marker, just north of State Road 44, was closed as of 8:45 a.m., INDOT said.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.