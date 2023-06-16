IMPD confirms investigation into threats made against Indianapolis Mayor

Mayor Joe Hogsett is receiving personal threats after announcing the new gun control Proposal 156.

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett told the City-County Council that he received “direct” and personal threats just weeks after he announced a new gun control proposal.

“Since I announced the measure, there has been a concerted effort to pressure me into withdrawing these proposals. Pressure from political perspectives, well that’s to be expected, but also direct threats to me personally if I do not back down,” Hogsett said. “I hope and I pray that none of you will experience those kinds of threats and those kinds of tactics.”

The comment was made during the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee meeting.

IMPD confirmed to 13News that the threats remain part of an open and ongoing investigation Friday.

“The IMPD takes all threats seriously and investigates them thoroughly,” said an IMPD spokesperson.

The Mayor’s Office also confirmed that they received a threat that was directed toward the mayor.

Proposal 156 would ban semi-automatic weapons, raise the age to purchase a gun to 21, and end permitless and concealed carry in the city.

The committee approved Hogsett's plan Wednesday and the full council plans to vote on it next month.

The proposal is a conditional ordinance. Since state law currently prevents local governments like Indy from regulating firearms in this way, the proposal wouldn't immediately take effect.

If state restrictions are lifted or the law one day changes by the legislature or by the courts, it would allow Indianapolis to implement these gun safety measures.