Indianapolis leaders announce temporary closure of Monument Circle, Georgia Street redevelopment

Beginning July 8, the southwest part of Monument Circle will be closed and turned into a mini park area.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis officials announced the temporary closure of part of Monument Circle and plans to redevelop Georgia Street.

It is part of what the city calls its South Downtown Connectivity Vision Plan.

Beginning July 8, the southwest part of Monument Circle will be closed and turned into a mini park area. It will feature daily public art, live music, food and beverage, and community programming.

"Great cities are often defined by welcoming, safe public spaces and with the help of collaborative partnerships and supportive stakeholders, residents and visitors alike will be able to experience Monument Circle, our city’s most iconic public space, as they never have before,” said Taylor Schaffer, President & CEO of Downtown Indy, Inc.

Georgia Street will be redeveloped into a pedestrian-friendly space meant to connect the downtown's tourism, sports and businesses.

The first phase of the project will focus on the west end as a "front door" to the Convention Center and Hilton Signia Hotel. The design phase is still in the works and there is no date set at this point for work to begin.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape the future of downtown. As we grow our skyline, at the ground level we’re creating safer streets and more vibrant public spaces," said Mayor Joe Hogsett.