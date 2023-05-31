Mayor Joe Hogsett kicks off #IChoosePeace campaign to combat gun violence

Residents will see orange throughout Indy and have a chance to raise their hand for peace through community events throughout June.

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett joined partners and the Indy Peace Fellowship, a partnership between the Indy Public Safety Foundation and the City’s Office of Public Health and Safety, to announce the launch of the #IChoosePeace campaign in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Month this June.

The mayor's office said the campaign aims to promote peace, spread awareness, and empower individuals and organizations to act against gun violence in our community.

The campaign will kick off on June 1.

The #IChoosePeace campaign encourages individuals, businesses, schools, and community leaders to commit to peace and safety by taking a pledge to reduce gun violence in Indianapolis.

Residents will see orange throughout Indy and have the opportunity to raise their hand for peace through community events and pop-up activations all month long.

The also campaign provides a platform for people to share their personal experiences and offer resources to support those impacted by gun violence.

“We are bringing together every sector of our community through the #IChoosePeace campaign, working collaboratively to drive awareness and establish a culture of collective action around gun violence in our city,” said Dane Nutty, president and CEO of the Indy Public Safety Foundation.