IMPD investigating after person found dead on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead, and possibly shot, on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning.

IMPD officers responded to the 7300 block of Taos Trail, southeast of South Shadeland Avenue and East Washington Street, around 6:15 a.m. for a call to check the welfare of a person. Police found an unresponsive person who was pronounced dead.

Preliminary information suggested the person may have been shot, but that has not been confirmed, IMPD said.