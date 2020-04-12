IMPD asking for help locating missing man suffering from traumatic brain injury

Hisle suffers from a traumatic brain injury from a vehicle accident on Nov. 7 and is currently off of his psychiatric medication.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons detectives are asking for help with locating 31-year-old Nicholas Hisle.

Hisle is described as 5’9", 190lbs, brown hair with blue eyes.

He walked away from IU Health Methodist Hospital on Sunday, Nov. 29 around 9:30a.m.

Hisle suffers from a traumatic brain injury from a vehicle accident on Nov. 7 and is currently off of his psychiatric medication. He was last seen wearing a hospital gown and is known to frequent the area of Brookside Park.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).