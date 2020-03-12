Murder arrest in double shooting on Indy's north side

Brenan Mosley was arrested and charged with murder and criminal confinement.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested 19-year-old Brenan Mosley for murder in a double shooting on the north side of Indianapolis Sunday.

Police were called to the 8800 block of Westfield Boulevard and found a man wounded. They also found a woman shot to death.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The woman has not been identified at this point.

Mosley was arrested and charged with murder and criminal confinement.