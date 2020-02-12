One killed, three injured in Keystone Avenue crash

The crash happened at Keystone Avenue and East 52nd Street Tuesday evening.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and three others injured in a crash on the north side of Indianapolis Tuesday.

Metro police confirmed one person died in the crash and three others were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. At least one of the victims was trapped in a vehicle for a time following the crash.

The conditions of those taken to the hospital are not known at this time, according to police.