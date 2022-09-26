IMPD: 2 men taken into custody following pursuit, crash and standoff on Indy's north side

The incident began when police responded to a report of two people possibly attempting to steal catalytic converters.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were taken into custody after a police pursuit, crash and standoff on Indianapolis' north side early Monday morning, IMPD said.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of West Fall Creek Parkway South Drive for a report that two people may have been trying to steal catalytic converters from cars. Responding officers found a vehicle matching the description given of the suspect car and attempted to initiate a traffic stop when the vehicle fled, leading to a pursuit.

During that pursuit, the suspect car crashed multiple times, striking a fence and a pole. Eventually the car crashed near the intersection of North Capitol Avenue and West 43rd Street and a standoff with officers ensued.

After around 20 minutes, the two male suspects exited the car and were taken into custody without further incident prior to the arrival of SWAT units to the scene. The suspects were examined by medics and not believed to have any significant injuries, police said.

No officers were injured in the incident, and police said they believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.