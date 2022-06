It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on the near east side Friday.

Few details were immediately available, but a Metro Police spokesperson confirmed officers responding to calls of a shooting found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

