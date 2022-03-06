Metro Police safety plan for downtown canal includes technology

After a recent shooting on the canal, suspect images captured by the "b-link" camera system led to hundreds of tips from the public.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are determined to make this summer a safe one for people heading downtown to enjoy the canal, and they're using technology to get the job done.

"We are glad it's not a normal occurrence and we are going to work to make sure it doesn't happen again," said IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams.

IMPD credits technology, the community and good old-fashioned police work in the arrest of suspects in the shooting 4 people on the canal last month.

"When we have someone that makes a conscious decision to shoot or discharge a firearm in a very public space like that, we have to take that seriously. We owe it to the victims, and we owe it to our community," said Adams.

Police received hundreds of tips from the public after releasing images of suspects captured through the "b-link security camera system." It's a network on which police have invested thousands of dollars to expand. The system links residential and business security cameras with IMPD.

"Any time you can use technology and use intelligence and use the community to solve a crime it's paying off," said Adams.

Now the city is looking at several more crime-fighting investments for the near future.

"We are going to be adding more smart policing technology such as cameras, LPR's and we are in the piloting phase of the gunshot detection system," Adams said.

IMPD is hoping this recent arrest will be a warning to those who want to make trouble on the canal that someone is always watching

"Individuals who come down to the canal, you should know you're being watched. We want it to be safe not only for residents who live in the area but for our many visitors," said Adams.

With their surveillance plans in place, IMPD said they are prepared for what the summer brings.

"I think it will continue to be a popular spot. I think it will continue to be a safe spot. We are going to continue to advance the technology so that people along the canal feel safe," said Adams.