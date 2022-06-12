ILEA honors eight fallen Hoosier heroes during Project Blue Light

The event was first held more than 20 years ago to remember the brave men and women who proudly wore the badge.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy held a special ceremony Tuesday night to honor eight lives lost in the line of duty this year.

“Project Blue Light” is an event first held more than 20 years ago to remember the brave men and women who proudly wore the badge.

“Each of these folks died in the line of duty one way or another," said ILEA executive director Tim Horty. "It’s an opportunity during the Christmas season to come together and recognize them and let them know that they are never forgotten and that we are always here to remember them."

This year’s roll call of heroes includes:

Robert Nicholson, Clark County Sheriff’s Office

James Hirtzel, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Anthony Hinshaw, Losantville Marshal Office

John Starks, Clark County Sheriff’s Office

Noah Rainey, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

Douglas Sanford, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

Noah Shahnavaz, Elwood Police Department

Seara Burton, Richmond Police Department

After each name was called, that officer’s family or fellow officers placed a blue carnation on a white flower wreath.

“It’s not just a name. It’s the family that is left behind. It’s the family that helped raise them and it’s the family that has been supporting them their entire lives,” Horty said.

One of those families includes Belinda Bollman. She lost her husband, Ed, in 2018. He was an Indiana conservation officer.

“That night my life changed forever,” she said. “How can a 10-year-old comprehend the finality of losing a parent? How can they understand how drastically everything in their life is going to change?”

This holiday season, eight families are going through the same pain. Horty reminds Hoosiers to show a little extra love and support to those in blue this month.

“Pat them on the back and just be grateful for the service that they are providing to our community,” he said.

Horty also encourages the public to put out a blue light to honor and remember these officers this holiday season.

