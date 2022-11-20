Richmond adds Seara Burton to fallen officers memorial

Officer Burton's name joins five previous Richmond officers

RICHMOND, Ind. — A new tribute is now on display to honor fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton.

Officer Burton was critically injured when she was shot responding with her K9 partner to a traffic stop in August, and died of her injuries in September.

On Friday, Burton's name was permanently added to the Richmond Fire and Police monument during a small ceremony involving her family and fellow officers.