Richmond adds Seara Burton to fallen officers memorial

RICHMOND, Ind. — A new tribute is now on display to honor fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton.
Officer Burton was critically injured when she was shot responding with her K9 partner to a traffic stop in August, and died of her injuries in September.
On Friday, Burton's name was permanently added to the Richmond Fire and Police monument during a small ceremony involving her family and fellow officers.
"We know her legacy will live on forever," the department said on social media regarding Friday's ceremony.