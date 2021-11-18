Hundreds of Thanksgiving meals, gift cards distributed in Indy Pride, Meijer partnership

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers came together Wednesday to make sure families have a Thanksgiving feast on the table
Indy Pride partnered with Meijer and Broadway United Methodist Church to give out 300 Thanksgiving meal kits and 100 gift cards to neighbors in the community. The kits included all the trimmings for a feast like potatoes, vegetables, stuffing, butter and a pie.
Volunteers said serving the community and helping put a meal on families tables gives them a sense of pride.
"We get to be proud of our volunteers. We get to be proud of the donations. We get to feel a little bit of pride about giving back. That's really key," said Indy Pride board member Shere Brooks.
Leftover kits go to their community partners, who plan to pass them out to anyone who couldn't make it.
Indy Pride will not be having a community Thanksgiving dinner this year, but hope to do it next year.
