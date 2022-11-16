Tips to avoid utility scammers

AES Indiana is warning of scam surges over the holidays.

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana warns that a surge in utility scammers is possible during the holidays. These are criminals who pretend to be utility companies to try and get money out of you.

AES said to look out for these key warning signs:

Threatening to disconnect because of an allegedly past due bill.

Offering a refund or a rebate because the utility overcharged you .

Demanding immediate payment or purchasing a prepaid card to pay your bill.

Also, unless you’ve signed up for text alerts, be very skeptical of texts claiming to be from your utility company.

AES Indiana said they will never require or recommend a specific payment type. If you get a call saying it’s from AES Indiana but you aren’t sure, you can call AES to check at 317-261-8222. You can also log in to your account on the AES website to make sure any claims about your service or bill are accurate.

If you do think you have fallen victim to a scam, you should call the police on a non-emergency number. You can also report the scam to AES online with this form.

Energy prices have been rising, and you may be struggling to make your payments. Utilities and local governments have services available to help those who qualify.