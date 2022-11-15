Police: Carmel man believed to have killed wife in murder-attempted suicide

Police said they believe 79-year-old John Shaw shot his wife, 63-year-old Susan Shaw, before turning the gun on himself.

CARMEL, Ind. — A shooting over the weekend in Carmel is now believed to be a murder-attempted suicide, police said Tuesday.

An investigation into the Saturday morning shooting on Johnson Drive is ongoing. At this point, police said they believe 79-year-old John Shaw shot his wife, 63-year-old Susan Shaw, before turning the gun on himself.

John survived and Susan died.

Police were called a little after 8:20 a.m. to a welfare check at the Shaw's home in the 700 block of Johnson Drive, near the intersection of Gray Road and East 136th Street.

Arriving officers found Susan dead in the home and John with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

John was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. In an update on Tuesday, Carmel police said he remains in the hospital receiving treatment for his injuries, but they did not share the severity of his injuries.

Carmel police said this is believed to be an isolated incident, and investigators have no reason to believe there is any threat to the public at this time.